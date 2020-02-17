Search

Barking shop fined for illegally selling watermelons on street

PUBLISHED: 12:21 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 17 February 2020

Express Food & Wine in London Road, Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Archant

A trolley of watermelons out on the street has cost a Barking supermarket more than £1,100.

Falcon Supermarket, operating as Express Food & Wine in London Road, was hit with a fine and costs after being caught illegally street trading.

Council officers twice found watermelons for sale in a trolley directly outside the shop, even though it did not hold a valid street trading licence for the sale or display of goods.

As a result, the business was issued two fixed penalty notices, but failed to pay them.

At Barkingside Magistrates' Court on January 31, the business was ordered to pay a £300 fine plus £782 costs to the council and a £30 victim surcharge.

Cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, councillor Margaret Mullane, said: "We encourage businesses to set up, operate and thrive in our community, but we are clear that everyone must play by the rules.

"If you trade without the relevant licence you will be breaking the law and we will fine and prosecute if necessary."

