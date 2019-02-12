Search

Barking teens set to perform at London Palladium

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 February 2019

Members of Barking Young and Talented. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Members of Barking Young and Talented. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Jack Petchey Foundation

A group of Barking teens are set to perform at the prestigious London Palladium after winning a place in the final of the Jack Petchey Foundation’s glee club challenge.

Barking Young and Talented joined Academy Arts, of Epping, and Youth Create, of Harlow, to see off competition from other groups at the Broadway Theatre to become regional finalists, after each performing two songs to a panel of expert judges.

Director of Barking Young and Talented, Darnell Shakespeare said: “My group have learnt a lot about themselves, and knowing that they were good enough has been a massive thing for us in particular.”

Nina Jones, principal of Academy Arts, added: “Our group can’t wait to show all their friends and loved ones what they can do in the West End!”

The grand final will take place on Sunday, March 3, where the teams will compete against other regional winners.

Barking teens set to perform at London Palladium

