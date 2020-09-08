Search

Advanced search

Plans to build tower blocks rising up to 28 storeys next to Barking Station recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 September 2020

Trocoll House in Barking. Picture: Steve Poston

Trocoll House in Barking. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

A plan to build tower blocks rising up to 28 storeys next to Barking Station are due to come before the planning committee.

The scheme would see the five storey 1960s building Trocoll House demolished and 198 flats for rent go up across four tower blocks rising from four to 28 storeys.

Trocoll House has The Barking Dog pub on the ground floor.

You may also want to watch:

The planning application was put before councillors in August with a recommendation to refuse because the scheme only offered 25 per cent “affordable” housing.

However, the application was deferred after the percentage was increased to 35pc.

It has now been recommended for approval at the town hall’s next planning meeting scheduled for September 14.

A previous planning permission for a similar proposal at the site was overturned in October 2015.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Former Barking community centre’s £1.2m makeover includes glitter ball, flagpole and theatre made of straw

A long view of the centre's redesign. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

MP urges Redbridge Council not to leave Marks Gate neighbours ‘in the dark’ over green belt building work

Neighbours complained to MP Jon Cruddas about noise, dirty air and congestion during work in Billet Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Beam Energy customers could transfer to British Gas after sale of local authority energy firm

Council Leader Darren Rodwell officially launched Beam Energy at Eastbury Primary School in January 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Work starts at Barking’s ‘House for Artists’ scheme backed by Grayson Perry

Ground Breaking af the Artist's House in Barking with deputy mayor of London for culture Justine Simons (left). Picture: Andrew Baker

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Former Barking community centre’s £1.2m makeover includes glitter ball, flagpole and theatre made of straw

A long view of the centre's redesign. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

MP urges Redbridge Council not to leave Marks Gate neighbours ‘in the dark’ over green belt building work

Neighbours complained to MP Jon Cruddas about noise, dirty air and congestion during work in Billet Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Beam Energy customers could transfer to British Gas after sale of local authority energy firm

Council Leader Darren Rodwell officially launched Beam Energy at Eastbury Primary School in January 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Work starts at Barking’s ‘House for Artists’ scheme backed by Grayson Perry

Ground Breaking af the Artist's House in Barking with deputy mayor of London for culture Justine Simons (left). Picture: Andrew Baker

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Wilkinson inspires late Leyton Orient win over Brighton

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

West Ham boss Beard says Tottenham draw was a fair result

West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham battle for a header during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

Plans to build tower blocks rising up to 28 storeys next to Barking Station recommended for approval

Trocoll House in Barking. Picture: Steve Poston

Barking RFC offering open training sessions

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

Dagenham start the new season away to Halifax Town

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020