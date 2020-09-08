Plans to build tower blocks rising up to 28 storeys next to Barking Station recommended for approval
PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 September 2020
A plan to build tower blocks rising up to 28 storeys next to Barking Station are due to come before the planning committee.
The scheme would see the five storey 1960s building Trocoll House demolished and 198 flats for rent go up across four tower blocks rising from four to 28 storeys.
Trocoll House has The Barking Dog pub on the ground floor.
The planning application was put before councillors in August with a recommendation to refuse because the scheme only offered 25 per cent “affordable” housing.
However, the application was deferred after the percentage was increased to 35pc.
It has now been recommended for approval at the town hall’s next planning meeting scheduled for September 14.
A previous planning permission for a similar proposal at the site was overturned in October 2015.
