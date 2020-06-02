‘No place for racism’: Barking Town Hall lit up in purple

Barking Town Hall has been lit up in purple in support of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Jimmy Lee Jimmy Lee Photography

Barking Town Hall has been lit up in purple to show solidarity in the fight against racism following the death of an unarmed black man in America.

George Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25 while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

A video showing officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck as he pleaded that he could not breathe reignited anger over police killings of black Americans and sparked protests around the world. Mr Chauvin has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Tuesday, June 2, Barking and Dagenham Council illuminated the town hall in purple - the colour that has become synonymous with the struggle - in support of Mr Floyd and the fight against racism.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “We are turning on the lights to show that we are in solidarity to his memory and the fight that everyone should be brought to justice.”

A council spokesperson added: “We want to show that Barking and Dagenham stands against racism. There is no place for racism in our borough or world.”