Search

Advanced search

Town hall planning chiefs urged to reject tower blocks bid for Trocoll House in Barking, report shows

PUBLISHED: 17:09 04 August 2020

Trocoll House in Barking. Picture: Steve Poston

Trocoll House in Barking. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

A plan to build tower blocks rising up to 28 storeys next to Barking Station has been recommended for refusal.

The scheme to redevelop Trocoll House, which houses The Barking Dog pub, is due to come before members of the council’s planning committee on Monday, August 10.

You may also want to watch:

But the councillors have been invited to refuse the bid for not offering the maximum number of affordable homes.

The current plan is for 25 per cent of dwellings to be offered at 30pc London living rent and 70pc at 80pc of market rent.

The bid would see the five-storey office block Trocoll House demolished and replaced with four blocks rising four, five, 23 and 28 storeys high on the half acre site.

A similar proposal was thrown out in 2015 because of concerns over design, density, lack of affordable housing, insufficient space for children to play and an “unsatisfactory” waste management plan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Birthday boy Cook and Wheater secure tense Essex win

Essex seamer Sam Cook played a vital role with the bat as Essex beat Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex cricket stars support Lord’s Taverners runs and wickets for change campaign

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex against Somerset at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The story of Scotland Yard’s Murder Squad, as told by detective-turned-author Dick Kirby

Dick Kirby, former detective-turned-author, who has published his 19th book on Scotland Yard's infamous Murder Squad. Picture: Dick Kirby

Stop clapping and start pedalling - Virtual RideLondon cycle festival to benefit King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity

The Prudential RideLondon cycling festival is going virtual this year and will be supporting King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Jon Super/Prudential RideLondon

Harmer haul gives Essex hope against Kent

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket with Nick Browne (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)