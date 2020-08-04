Town hall planning chiefs urged to reject tower blocks bid for Trocoll House in Barking, report shows

Trocoll House in Barking. Picture: Steve Poston Archant

A plan to build tower blocks rising up to 28 storeys next to Barking Station has been recommended for refusal.

The scheme to redevelop Trocoll House, which houses The Barking Dog pub, is due to come before members of the council’s planning committee on Monday, August 10.

But the councillors have been invited to refuse the bid for not offering the maximum number of affordable homes.

The current plan is for 25 per cent of dwellings to be offered at 30pc London living rent and 70pc at 80pc of market rent.

The bid would see the five-storey office block Trocoll House demolished and replaced with four blocks rising four, five, 23 and 28 storeys high on the half acre site.

A similar proposal was thrown out in 2015 because of concerns over design, density, lack of affordable housing, insufficient space for children to play and an “unsatisfactory” waste management plan.