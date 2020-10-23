Search

Knife found and street drinkers fined in Barking town centre action

PUBLISHED: 12:30 25 October 2020

Cllr Margaret Mullane and officers. Picture: LBBD

Cllr Margaret Mullane and officers. Picture: LBBD

A knife and equipment linked to drug use were found in an alleyway during a town centre weapons sweep.

Cllr Mullane and officers outside Barking station. Picture: LBBDCllr Mullane and officers outside Barking station. Picture: LBBD

Two businesses were also visited by town hall enforcement officers and police following reports of staff not wearing face masks during the day of action in Barking.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This was a really productive day and it was fantastic to see the council and police working together to combat such important issues.”

The operation on Tuesday, October 20, saw officers conduct the sweep, visit 25 businesses over Covid-19 and talk to rough sleepers.

This knife was found during a weapons sweep in Barking town centre. Picture: LBBDThis knife was found during a weapons sweep in Barking town centre. Picture: LBBD

The sweep saw officers patrol the ShoeZone alleyway, through London Road Car Park to the Job Centre and back to Ripple Road.

Eight businesses were visited to ensure premises were Covid-19 secure and 15 to make sure QR codes were displayed.

Of the 25 businesses visited, only four needed to be advised on the regulations and warned to follow the rules.

Two fines were issued for street drinking after offenders refused to ditch their booze.

