Job successess at Barking careers fair

Leader of the council Darren Rodwell with resident William Barton, Midgard director Kevin Keegan and EcoWorld CEO Heng Leong Cheong. Picture: Alex Maguire. Alex Maguire

A Barking careers fair has already seen some success a week later as residents are offered full-time jobs.

More than 70 people who live in the borough went to the event in Barking Wharf to find opportunities in the construction industry.

Of those, eight have now been offered full-time jobs or work placements.

Positions spoken of at the fair included apprenticeships in electrical, plumbing and brickwork, as well as jobs like administration and site management.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "We are proud of the growth opportunities our borough offers and last week's event was well attended by our residents.

"Our officers have worked with the developers to match residents to jobs on the site and I am encouraged by the fact that over 10per cent of residents who attended the event have been able to secure employment with a few more in the pipeline."

The event was run by EcoWorld London, Midgard and the council.

EcoWorld is building a residential development called Barking Wharf, The eight residents received jobs on that project.