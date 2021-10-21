Barking woman praises job programme that has helped more than 3,000 people

Published: 2:57 PM October 21, 2021

Magdalena Vlasie, 50, from Barking, was the 3,000th person helped by the employment programme. - Credit: Maximus UK

A Barking woman who lost her job during the Covid pandemic became the 3,000th person helped by an employment programme.

The Local London Work and Health Programme: Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) scheme, delivered by Maximus UK, was set up to boost employment opportunities in nine London boroughs.

It supports people to learn new skills, engage with employers and find a job.

Magdalena Vlasie, 50, received support to complete a vocational course through the programme.

She said: “Maximus has been a huge support for me.

“I was having a very difficult time, but with the guidance and support of my advisor, I was able to move forward.

“She gave me confidence and approached my situation with respect.”

Launched last October and funded by the Department of Work and Pensions, the programme provides up to six months of support from employment advisors.

It has returned more than 3,200 people to work so far.