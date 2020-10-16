Search

Woman from Barking dies after M11 collision

PUBLISHED: 10:09 16 October 2020

A woman who died in a fatal collision on the M11 has been named by police as Eni-itan Bajomo.

Ms Bajomo, who was from Barking, was the passenger in a black Audi TT which collided with the central reservation on the southbound carriageway near the turn off for Harlow at about 10.50pm on Saturday, September 26.

The car then smashed into two other vehicles. The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly died from her injuries.

Officers are trying to trace any vehicles which were near the Audi at the time of the collision as well as any others which were in the area of junction.

If you saw anything, have any dash cam footage, or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1337 of 26 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

