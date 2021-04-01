Schoolboy pens first book and donates copies to refugees and homeless

Published: 4:55 PM April 1, 2021

A Barking schoolboy has become an author at the tender age of eight and is donating copies of his book to refugees and homeless people.

Written by Mustafa Abidin, Space Teddy depicts a planet in grave danger after aliens send a meteorite to destroy the earth. It's up to Space Teddy to stop a complete demolition - can he do it?

Of his debut effort - inspired by Mr Bean - Mustafa said: “I think this is a book that big and small people can read. I hope everyone will have fun with it.”

He has dedicated Space Teddy to his older sister.

The Manor Junior School pupil has asked BookBikeLondon - run by Emdad Rahman - to deliver some of the first copies to refugees and homeless families.

Of the gesture, Emdad said: "I am thrilled that Mustafa has chosen BookBikeLondon to be his delivery cycle of choice.

You may also want to watch:

"Having had a read today, I am certain families will enjoy reading and youngsters will be motivated to follow in his steps.

“With belief and a good support network we can harness the creativity of our youngsters and motivate them to achieve success."

The Barking resident started BookBikeLondon in early 2020 while volunteering with the homeless. He noticed many were isolated, without books to keep themselves occupied.

He has been inundated with requests since launching the social enterprise project, with his efforts also recognised at a national level.

Bringing joy to his local community through books 📚@emdad07’s amazing #BookBikeLondon scheme has helped so many during these difficult times, so we thought we’d deliver a bit of a surprise for him! pic.twitter.com/cf92rXuys7 — England (@England) December 4, 2020

In December, Emdad was named in the England Lionhearts squad, taking his place alongside Captain Sir Tom Moore as one of 23 community heroes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at that time, he believes volunteering has "become an extension" of himself, particularly as he has been doing it since the age of 10.

Describing giving back as "never a chore", Emdad continues to take to the roads day in and day out.

Over the past week, he has dropped books off at a Poplar primary school, given out Easter eggs as part of Barking's Humdum UK foodbank programme and distributed book donations from New City College.

For more information, or to donate up to 10 books, contact @emdad07 on Twitter.

Contact emdad7@hotmail.com to buy a copy of Space Teddy.