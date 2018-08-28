Search

Action4Gascoigne Christmas party raises money for Barking foodbank

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 18 December 2018

Daniella Ojo, aged three, meeting Santa and his elf. Picture: Ken Mears

A Barking youth group held a community-wide Christmas party to raise money for Barking foodbank.

Action4Gascoigne, a youth action group based at the Gascoigne Community Centre, held its’ third annual Christmas event last week.

The party included all the Christmas favourites, like mince pies, carolling, a Santa’s grotto, festive crafts, and a slightly less festive bouncy castle.

The event was open to the entire community, and saw a special guest appearance from Santa and his elves.

The party had been planned during weekly sessions of the youth group, which meets every Thursday evening.

Zara Khan with four-year-old Mohid and two-year-old Eshal. Picture: Ken MearsZara Khan with four-year-old Mohid and two-year-old Eshal. Picture: Ken Mears

The group, run by charity Chain Reaction, aims to encourage social responsibility by getting 11 to 16-year-olds people to plan, run and publicise events which help the community.

They’ve put on shows, held litter picks and organised a street party, which saw 400 people attend, in a bid to bring the community together.

