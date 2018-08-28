Action4Gascoigne Christmas party raises money for Barking foodbank
PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 18 December 2018
A Barking youth group held a community-wide Christmas party to raise money for Barking foodbank.
Action4Gascoigne, a youth action group based at the Gascoigne Community Centre, held its’ third annual Christmas event last week.
The party included all the Christmas favourites, like mince pies, carolling, a Santa’s grotto, festive crafts, and a slightly less festive bouncy castle.
The event was open to the entire community, and saw a special guest appearance from Santa and his elves.
The party had been planned during weekly sessions of the youth group, which meets every Thursday evening.
The group, run by charity Chain Reaction, aims to encourage social responsibility by getting 11 to 16-year-olds people to plan, run and publicise events which help the community.
They’ve put on shows, held litter picks and organised a street party, which saw 400 people attend, in a bid to bring the community together.