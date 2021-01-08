News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

5% council tax hike in the offing as town hall counts cost of Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:01 AM January 8, 2021   
cash

Barking and Dagenham Council is considering a five per cent hike in council tax. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The town hall is mulling over plans to raise council tax by five per cent in a bid to plug a hole in the borough's finances.

Barking and Dagenham Council's proposal breaks down into a 1.99pc increase on the tax, plus a 3pc increase which would be ring-fenced to pay for adult social care.

In total, this would mean paying an extra £1.23 per week for the average band D property.

Cllr Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBD

Cllr Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBD - Credit: Archant

Cllr Dominic Twomey, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for finance, performance and core services, said people have faced the "toughest months" over the past year, but the town hall would continue to do everything it can to support the most vulnerable while delivering essential services.

He added: "Our residents are at the heart of every decision we make and to protect services we have transformed the way the council is run, delivering huge savings."

You may also want to watch:

The local authority's response to the pandemic has included delivery of food, medicine and support to more than 2,000 vulnerable people; provision of about 250,000 lunches to youngsters and help for more than 6,000 households via food clubs.

Cllr Twomey said the cost of dealing with the virus's impact and lost income is £47million so far.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid patients at King George Hospital treated in ambulances and corridors, nurse reveals
  2. 2 Places of worship in east London agree to close
  3. 3 Extra Covid marshals deployed as council urges people without symptoms to get tested
  1. 4 Rapid Covid-19 test site for people without symptoms open in Dagenham
  2. 5 Coronavirus figures in Barking and Dagenham are 'worst in London'
  3. 6 Barking MP raises concerns over oxygen supply as Queen's Hospital reports usage at 108 per cent
  4. 7 Police shut down party in Dagenham on same day borough identified as hitting Covid-19 high
  5. 8 Opening of Barking Riverside Overground extension delayed
  6. 9 Cyclist delivers books to homeless and vulnerable throughout lockdown
  7. 10 Dagenham firm named and shamed for not paying workers minimum wage

He added government grants have helped but not been enough. He says there has been a shortfall of about £10m.

For every £10 available to spend, £7 goes on caring for the most vulnerable people, he explained.

He described the financial hit as "a huge hole" to fill, particularly given austerity and increasing demand on services.

The town hall chief hailed major investments - including the capital's largest film studio as well as the relocation of Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to the borough - as promising "huge" benefits.

Savings could also be in the pipeline as the council eyes the possible sale of some of its buildings now more staff work from home.

Comment on the proposals here before January 31.

A Facebook Live Q&A with Cllr Twomey and Cllr Darren Rodwell is on January 28 between 5.15pm – 6pm on the leader's Facebook page.

Email socialmedia@lbbd.gov.uk to submit a question.

Barking and Dagenham Council
Personal Finance
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education

Barking and Dagenham schools to remain closed

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Housing

Builder accuses town hall of leaving family in 'slum' conditions at...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Courts

Stephen Port: Victims' families 'disappointed' by inquest delay

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

A year to remember: Looking back at 2020 in Barking and Dagenham

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon