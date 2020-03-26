There With You: 145 people already supported by BD Can scheme

More than 140 people have been helped by the BD Can scheme since it launched at the start of this week.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell revealed the figure during a video update on the coronavirus crisis.

“BD Can has had a tremendous start,” he said.

“145 people have asked for support and I know that the faith and voluntary sectors, with the support of the council, have helped those residents.

“I thank everyone that is volunteering and supporting the vulnerable at this time.”

The scheme, set up by the council in partnership with community groups and supported by the Post, sees people who may be self-isolating and in need of supplies or someone to have a phone conversation with contact a central number and directed to an organisation who can help.

Cllr Rodwell also revealed that six people from the borough have died after contracting Covid-19.

The latest government figures show there were 53 confirmed cases of the virus in Barking and Dagenham, among 9,529 nationwide.

To get support from BD Can, email bdcan@lbbd.gov.uk or call 020 8215 3000.