Staff and students brave pieing at Barking and Dagenham College to raise £1k for Children in Need
PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 November 2019
BDC
People have braved a pieing from staff and students to help Barking and Dagenham College raise almost £1,000 for the charity Children in Need.
Catering students baked cakes, media make up students painted faces and others organised fundraising games like crazy golf.
But a highlight for many was the chance to throw pies at colleagues and peers.
Tutor Jennifer Forster coordinated the activities. She said: "We had a great day of different activities with students taking part in make-up, pie in the face, selling cakes and raffle tickets.
"So far we have raised £915 and we are still selling raffle tickets to get to our target of £1,000.
"Well done to all the students and thank you to the intrepid staff and students who took a splat in the face for Children in Need."
Organised by the BBC to help youngsters have safe, happy, secure childhoods, Children in Need 2019 raised a total of £47.9million through small fundraising efforts and larger, star-studded events.