Staff and students brave pieing at Barking and Dagenham College to raise £1k for Children in Need

English teacher John Peacock gets pied in the face by barbering students for Children in Need. Picture: BDC. BDC

People have braved a pieing from staff and students to help Barking and Dagenham College raise almost £1,000 for the charity Children in Need.

A student dresses up and sells cakes with lecturer Jennifer Forster at Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: BDC. A student dresses up and sells cakes with lecturer Jennifer Forster at Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: BDC.

Catering students baked cakes, media make up students painted faces and others organised fundraising games like crazy golf.

But a highlight for many was the chance to throw pies at colleagues and peers.

Tutor Jennifer Forster coordinated the activities. She said: "We had a great day of different activities with students taking part in make-up, pie in the face, selling cakes and raffle tickets.

"So far we have raised £915 and we are still selling raffle tickets to get to our target of £1,000.

"Well done to all the students and thank you to the intrepid staff and students who took a splat in the face for Children in Need."

Organised by the BBC to help youngsters have safe, happy, secure childhoods, Children in Need 2019 raised a total of £47.9million through small fundraising efforts and larger, star-studded events.