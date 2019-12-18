Barking & Dagenham College beauty students use skills to help cancer patients

Beauty, hair and media make-up students from Barking & Dagenham College used their skills to raise £230 on December 17 for Look Good Feel Better, a charity helping people deal with the side-effects of cancer treatment. Picture: BDC. BDC

Students from Barking & Dagenham College have raised £230 with their beauty, hair and make-up skills.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They collected the cash on December 17 for Look Good Feel Better, a charity providing skin care and make-up workshops to people diagnosed with cancer and patients in remission.

The group did "mini treatments" including hand and arm massages, scalp massages, leg and foot massages and nail painting for fellow students, staff and the public, with any donations going to the charity.

You may also want to watch:

Technical Skills Academy tutor Alison Dell said: "The event went so, so well.

"All the students worked so hard and so well together."

Look Good Feel Better aims to boost the physical and emotional wellbeing of cancer patients. It's services are open to women, men and young people across the UK.

The sessions offer a place to meet other people dealing with the side-effects of cancer treatment and a chance to learn skills and techniques to manage those effects.

More information about the charity can be found at lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk.