Search

Advanced search

Arts project for lesbian, gay, bi and trans community due to launch in Barking

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 February 2020

Studio 3 Arts artistic director and chief exec Liza Vallance at an open mic night. Picture: Andy Chellum

Studio 3 Arts artistic director and chief exec Liza Vallance at an open mic night. Picture: Andy Chellum

Archant

An arts project aimed at supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community launches tonight.

The year-long Be & Do project led by Barking based Studio 3 Arts will use creativity as a way of getting people talking, telling stories and bringing people together to challenge stereotypes and myths around sexuality.

You may also want to watch:

It is spearheaded by artists Matty May and Grace Duggan and kicks off with a launch event today (February 13) at Relish Café in Barking Town Square at 7.30pm as part of Studio 3 Arts' monthly open mic night, Spoken, Not Stirred x Livewire.

The night will feature performances from slam winning and international spoken-word performer Tanaka and singer Carlie Townsend, both artists from the borough's lesbian, gay, bi and trans community.

The first Be & Do social meeting will take place on Thursday, February 27 at 6pm at Corner House Café, Green Lanes, Dagenham.

The project is funded by Barking and Dagenham Council with support from a number of organisations based in the borough.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be a hell of an inconvenience’: Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

1,500 parents in Barking and Dagenham fined for taking children out of school

The councils fines parents in Barking and Dagenham only when asked to by schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham named ‘tree city of the world’

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Syed Ghani dig deep for the environment. Picture: LBBD

How a Dagenham teacher’s impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school

The Bishop of Brentwood meets Max, the school dog. Picture: All Saints

Most Read

‘It’s going to be a hell of an inconvenience’: Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

1,500 parents in Barking and Dagenham fined for taking children out of school

The councils fines parents in Barking and Dagenham only when asked to by schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham named ‘tree city of the world’

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Syed Ghani dig deep for the environment. Picture: LBBD

How a Dagenham teacher’s impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school

The Bishop of Brentwood meets Max, the school dog. Picture: All Saints

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

McMahon identifies where Daggers need to improve in clash with leaders Barrow

Sam Deering in action against Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

OnTee golf app making booking easier

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee

WSL: Reading 2 West Ham 0

West Ham's Kate Longhurst (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arts project for lesbian, gay, bi and trans community due to launch in Barking

Studio 3 Arts artistic director and chief exec Liza Vallance at an open mic night. Picture: Andy Chellum

Amber weather warning issued for very heavy rain in London

Very heay rain is expected across London and the south east this weekend. Picture: PA Images/Gareth Fuller
Drive 24