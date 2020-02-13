Arts project for lesbian, gay, bi and trans community due to launch in Barking

An arts project aimed at supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community launches tonight.

The year-long Be & Do project led by Barking based Studio 3 Arts will use creativity as a way of getting people talking, telling stories and bringing people together to challenge stereotypes and myths around sexuality.

It is spearheaded by artists Matty May and Grace Duggan and kicks off with a launch event today (February 13) at Relish Café in Barking Town Square at 7.30pm as part of Studio 3 Arts' monthly open mic night, Spoken, Not Stirred x Livewire.

The night will feature performances from slam winning and international spoken-word performer Tanaka and singer Carlie Townsend, both artists from the borough's lesbian, gay, bi and trans community.

The first Be & Do social meeting will take place on Thursday, February 27 at 6pm at Corner House Café, Green Lanes, Dagenham.

The project is funded by Barking and Dagenham Council with support from a number of organisations based in the borough.