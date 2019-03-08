Plans submitted for next stage of Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment

Be First, the council's regeneration company, has submitted designs for more than 200 new homes which would be built in Abbey Road. Picture: Be First Archant

A planning application for the latest stage of redevelopment of the Gascoigne Estate has been submitted to the council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 40 per cent of the new homes would be “affordable”. Picture: Be First More than 40 per cent of the new homes would be “affordable”. Picture: Be First

Be First, the council's regeneration company, submitted the designs on Monday, August 5 for more than 200 new homes which would be built in Abbey Road.

Mark Stallard, Be First project manager, said: "We've listened carefully to what people had to say about our initial proposals, and have refined them to reflect some of their concerns.

You may also want to watch:

"We believe that our proposals will provide much needed new homes for local people in an attractive green setting."

Be First, the council’s regeneration company, has submitted designs for more than 200 new homes which would be built in Abbey Road. Picture: Be First Be First, the council’s regeneration company, has submitted designs for more than 200 new homes which would be built in Abbey Road. Picture: Be First

More than 40 per cent of the new homes would be "affordable" and situated among green public spaces, with a children's play area and energy supplied through a sustainable system.

Consultations saw changes including more children's play space as the widening of a proposed bus route between Boundary Road and Abbey Road.