Plans submitted for next stage of Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment
PUBLISHED: 10:14 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 09 August 2019
A planning application for the latest stage of redevelopment of the Gascoigne Estate has been submitted to the council.
Be First, the council's regeneration company, submitted the designs on Monday, August 5 for more than 200 new homes which would be built in Abbey Road.
Mark Stallard, Be First project manager, said: "We've listened carefully to what people had to say about our initial proposals, and have refined them to reflect some of their concerns.
"We believe that our proposals will provide much needed new homes for local people in an attractive green setting."
More than 40 per cent of the new homes would be "affordable" and situated among green public spaces, with a children's play area and energy supplied through a sustainable system.
Consultations saw changes including more children's play space as the widening of a proposed bus route between Boundary Road and Abbey Road.