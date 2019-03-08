Barking and Dagenham regeneration firm strikes deal to create 560 construction jobs by 2025

Tom Mather from Be First with apprentices (L-R) Anna Gibbs, Shabina Begum and Tara Mahony. Picture: Be First Archant

Contractors have agreed to create 560 jobs and hundreds of new apprenticeships in the construction industry by 2025.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration firm, Be First, has reached an agreement with building companies working in the borough to deliver a range of opportunities including full-time jobs, 264 apprentice positions and 350 weeks of work experience.

You may also want to watch:

Tom Mather, Be First's construction director, said: "Within the next five years, we will be building thousands of affordable homes in the borough.

"But we're determined to build strong, sustainable communities too. Long-term, well paid jobs are a vital part of this."

He urged youngsters to visit the Skills London 2019 free event at the ExCeL Centre in the Royal Docks on November 15 - 16 to find out more.

Be First has a joint stand at the fair with the firms McLaren Construction, Wates Residential, Willmott Dixon, J. Murphy & Sons, Jerram Falkus, Mulalley & Company and United Living.