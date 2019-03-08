Barking and Dagenham regeneration firm strikes deal to create 560 construction jobs by 2025
PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 November 2019
Archant
Contractors have agreed to create 560 jobs and hundreds of new apprenticeships in the construction industry by 2025.
Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration firm, Be First, has reached an agreement with building companies working in the borough to deliver a range of opportunities including full-time jobs, 264 apprentice positions and 350 weeks of work experience.
Tom Mather, Be First's construction director, said: "Within the next five years, we will be building thousands of affordable homes in the borough.
"But we're determined to build strong, sustainable communities too. Long-term, well paid jobs are a vital part of this."
He urged youngsters to visit the Skills London 2019 free event at the ExCeL Centre in the Royal Docks on November 15 - 16 to find out more.
Be First has a joint stand at the fair with the firms McLaren Construction, Wates Residential, Willmott Dixon, J. Murphy & Sons, Jerram Falkus, Mulalley & Company and United Living.