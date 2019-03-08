Search

What do you think of the plans for new shared ownership homes in Dagenham?

PUBLISHED: 14:00 31 May 2019

How the new homes could look. Pic: Be First

How the new homes could look. Pic: Be First

Archant

These are what the new proposed shared ownership homes in Dagenham look like.

A special exhibition will take place at The Vibe Youth Centre. Pic: Be FirstA special exhibition will take place at The Vibe Youth Centre. Pic: Be First

Be First, the council's development company, are planning to build 19 new homes on the edge of the Becontree Estate and would like to hear residents views on the plans.

The homes in Becontree Avenue have been designed by award-winning architects Archio, and they aim to reflect the style of the surrounding estate, and feature landscaped gardens, a children's play area and improvements to School Way.

You may also want to watch:

A public exhibition where residents can air their views will take place at The Vibe Youth Centre in Becontree Avenue, on June 6 from 2-tpm.

Ed Skeates, Be First's director of development, said: "We're excited by the designs for this project as they blend beautifully with the style of the area.

"We have reduced the number of homes to 19 and added the community space, thanks to feedback from local residents. So, we're very keen to get local people's opinions about these much needed, affordable homes."

