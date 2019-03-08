Search

Becontree Estate's 100th birthday celebrated with £10,000 lottery money

PUBLISHED: 16:15 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 13 June 2019

A view from above of the Becontree Estate. Picture via Eastside Community Heritage.

A view from above of the Becontree Estate. Picture via Eastside Community Heritage.

via Eastside Community Heritage

The National Lottery has given almost £10,000 to help celebrate 100 years of Dagenham's Becontree Estate.

Eastside Community Heritage is using it to expand its library of oral histories to accounts of the unique housing project, first promised as 'homes fit for heroes'.

A project called 'Becoming Becontrees' will invite the estate's residents, past and present, to share their memories of what was Europe's biggest public housing estate.

"Public housing in London has always been a contentious issue, a necessity for many, and a basic human right," said Judith Garfield, director of the ECH.

"A century on, the estate is home to diverse and vibrant resident communities that continue to make history in their own way".

The goal of the new project is to celebrate everyday life at Becontree and the values and achievement of its residents 100 years on.

The ECH will hold reminiscence sessions at elderly homes where residents can share their stories.

And the project will include a series of creative writing and art workshops so young people can express what they want about Becontree.

If you'd like to share your story of Becontree Estate or get more information, call 02085533116 or email james@ech.org.uk.

