Coronavirus: Lockdown could see end of Sue Ryder hospices

Sue Ryder has warned its hospices may be forced to close if it doesn't get enough money to plug a projected �12m shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder Archant

A national healthcare charity has launched an emergency appeal to save its end of life services.

The national charity relies on income from the government, fundraising and its chain of shops. Picture: Sue Ryder The national charity relies on income from the government, fundraising and its chain of shops. Picture: Sue Ryder

Sue Ryder was reliant on government support, fundraising and income from its 450 stores, of which there is one in Green Lane, Becontree, and another in The Heathway, Dagenham.

Sue Ryder chief executive Heidi Travis said: “We have been calling on the government to support us but no funding has materialised.

“The country will lose its hospices at a time when they are needed most. This is a plea and no less, we cannot wait any longer.

“Our doctors and nurses are working night and day to provide end of life care to more people now and in the coming weeks, than ever before.

The charity is appealing for donations from the public. Picture: Sue Ryder The charity is appealing for donations from the public. Picture: Sue Ryder

“We are a critical frontline support service in the fight against coronavirus yet we are on the brink of closure.”

Before the coronavirus struck, statutory funding only covered about one third of the costs involved in running the charity’s end of life care.

But with fundraising events now cancelled and its shops closed, the charity reports having a matter of months before it will have to close its hospices and at home services.

Sue Ryder expects to see a funding gap of £12million over the next three months.

Without immediate financial support, the critical end of life care that Sue Ryder provides to thousands of families each year will cease.

The funding shortfall comes at a time when the NHS is relying on Sue Ryder to support them in caring for thousands of families as part of the fight against Covid-19.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £750m in aid to struggling charities on Wednesday, April 8.

A Sue Ryder spokeswoman said: “While this is good news and very welcome, we do not yet have the full details on how much Sue Ryder will receive and it won’t meet our entire shortfall in income.”

She added the money would need to be shared out over the next few days.

Sue Ryder supports people through terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or neurological conditions. It has been running for more than 65 years.

Ms Travis said: “We are all facing something we have never faced before and we are asking the public to give whatever they can afford to help us to help those who need it most.”

To donate visit sueryder.org/donate

For more visit sueryder.org