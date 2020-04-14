Search

Advanced search

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:57 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 14 April 2020

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a telecoms mast went up in flames.

The top of the mast ablaze. Picture: Kelly FlatmanThe top of the mast ablaze. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Neighbours were evacuated from their homes during the fire in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham in the early hours of this morning (April 14).

Eyewitness Kelly Flatman said: “I was so shocked when I walked down to it. It was weird to see the bottom on fire then nothing in the middle and then the top of it was covered in flames. It was crazy to watch. Total madness.”

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to the blaze with reports of a cordon covering Becontree Avenue, Mayesbrook Road and Fuller Road.

The mast this morning (April 14). Picture: Kelly FlatmanThe mast this morning (April 14). Picture: Kelly Flatman

A Met police spokeswoman said: “Some evacuations were carried out as a precaution, but residents have since been allowed to return to their homes. There are no reports of any injuries.”

Two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man, all arrested on suspicion of arson, are currently in police custody.

Enquiries into the cause are ongoing.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Coronavirus: Stars share motivational messages with Barking and Dagenham College students

Shaun Escoffery has recorded a motivational message for performing arts students at Barking and Dagenham College where he studied in the 1990s. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Coronavirus: Stars share motivational messages with Barking and Dagenham College students

Shaun Escoffery has recorded a motivational message for performing arts students at Barking and Dagenham College where he studied in the 1990s. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 14

Tiger Woods

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Coronavirus: Lockdown could see end of Sue Ryder hospices

Sue Ryder has warned its hospices may be forced to close if it doesn't get enough money to plug a projected �12m shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder

Coronavirus: UK not past peak but there are positive signs says Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire.
Drive 24