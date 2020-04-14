Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a telecoms mast went up in flames.

The top of the mast ablaze. Picture: Kelly Flatman The top of the mast ablaze. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Neighbours were evacuated from their homes during the fire in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham in the early hours of this morning (April 14).

Eyewitness Kelly Flatman said: “I was so shocked when I walked down to it. It was weird to see the bottom on fire then nothing in the middle and then the top of it was covered in flames. It was crazy to watch. Total madness.”

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to the blaze with reports of a cordon covering Becontree Avenue, Mayesbrook Road and Fuller Road.

The mast this morning (April 14). Picture: Kelly Flatman The mast this morning (April 14). Picture: Kelly Flatman

A Met police spokeswoman said: “Some evacuations were carried out as a precaution, but residents have since been allowed to return to their homes. There are no reports of any injuries.”

Two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man, all arrested on suspicion of arson, are currently in police custody.

Enquiries into the cause are ongoing.