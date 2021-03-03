News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Half of 5G phone mast' in Dagenham left damaged by late night fire

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:03 PM March 3, 2021   
A phone mast alight in the central reservation in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham.

A phone mast alight in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham. - Credit: Supplied

A late night 5G phone mast fire in Dagenham is being investigated.

Firefighters were called at 11.16pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 2) to a report of a mast alight on the central reservation in Becontree Avenue, near Winding Way.

A phone mast fire visible over rooftops from a nearby building.

The mast fire could be seen over rooftops from a nearby building. - Credit: Supplied

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Half of the telephone mast was damaged by fire. There were no reported injuries.”

The brigade’s 999 control officers took seven calls to the blaze, with two fire engines and 10 crew members from the Dagenham station attending.

Dagenham firefighters at the scene of a 5G phone mast fire.

Dagenham firefighters at the scene after the brigade was called at 11.16pm. - Credit: Supplied

The fire was under control by 12.37am.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," the spokesperson added.

A number of 5G phone masts were damaged up and down the country last year because of people believing unproven claims, falsely made by conspiracy theorists, that they cause health problems.

