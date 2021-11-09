Lantern parade celebrates Becontree estate's centenary

The winter lantern parade to mark 100 years of the Becontree estate - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

The streets and skies of Barking and Dagenham were illuminated as families gathered for a winter lantern parade.

The event, which culminated in a firework display at Valence Park, was part of the Becontree Forever scheme to celebrate the estate's 100th anniversary.

Fireworks in Valence Park - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

According to Barking and Dagenham Council, which organised the parade from Henry Green Primary School to the park and the subsequent celebration, around 6,000 people turned up to join in the fun.

Organised in partnership with Creative Barking and Dagenham, the parade featured 400 people who had made illuminated big-head puppets and lanterns. Workshops took place with Henry Green, Becontree and Valence primary schools, as well as with families living nearby.

Participants in the winter lantern parade - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement at Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “It was an incredible sight to see, with so many young people from the borough lighting up the streets to celebrate 100 years of the Becontree estate and marking such an important part of our history.

“Families came and enjoyed our wonderful fireworks display and it was a joyous and special event full of fun, great entertainment and community spirit.”

Lanterns in the parade - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Entertainment in Valence Park - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Lanterns in the parade - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography



