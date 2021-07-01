New Lidl store in Becontree Heath set to open next week

Published: 4:33 PM July 1, 2021

Lidl's new Becontree Heath store is opening next week. - Credit: PA

A new Lidl store in Becontree Heath is set to open next week.

Lidl GB has confirmed the supermarket in Whalebone Lane South will open its doors for the first time on Thursday, July 8.

The discount supermarket says the new store, on a site previously occupied by a Texaco petrol station, will create up to 40 jobs.

Regional head of property said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Becontree Heath.

“It is fantastic that we are able to serve the local community our multi-award-winning products that shoppers across the country have come to love.

“We are delighted to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”

The supermarket will be the fourth Lidl in the Dagenham area, along with stores in Heathway, Longbridge Road and the Grove Farm Retail Park.

The new store will feature a 1,041m² sales area, an in-store bakery and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

It will open between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Lidl says exclusive deals will be available on selected products during the first week.

Surplus produce from the store and customer donations will be given to charities in the area through Lidl's Feed it Back scheme in partnership with Neighbourly.

The store will have a range of social distancing measures in place to help maintain a Covid-safe environment.

Measures include cleaning stations at entrances, hand sanitiser, disinfectant spray and wipes for customers to use on their trolleys and baskets, protective screens at checkouts and visors and face coverings for staff.

It is still mandatory for customers to wear a face covering in supermarkets across England, in line with government guidelines.

The new Becontree Heath store is part of Lidl's ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022.