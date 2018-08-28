Search

Exhibition features Becontree’s ‘faceless woman’

PUBLISHED: 15:23 15 January 2019

Roberto Barbanti illustrated Beacontree's 'faceless woman', which is said to haunt the tube station. Picture: London Transport Museum/Roberto Barbanti.

London Transport Museum/Roberto Barbanti

A new exhibition of 100 illustrations exploring London stories, real or fictional, is opening this February.

Barking and Dagenham is represented at the show by ‘The faceless woman’ by Roberto Barbanti, which depicts a ghost that is said to haunt Becontree tube station.

The ghost is of a woman who has blonde hair and a dress, but no face.

The works were selected from the more than 1,500 illustrations that were submitted by professionals and students around the world.

Of the 100, the public will vote for one to add to the London Transport Museum’s collection.

The winner of the competition will receive £2,000 and have their poster displayed on the underground. The runners-up will get £1,000 and £750.

Organised in partnership between the Association of Illustrators and London Transport Museum, the show will open late on Friday February 8 at the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden.

