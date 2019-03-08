Search

Woman overcome by smoke in Becontree kitchen fire

PUBLISHED: 08:54 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 21 May 2019

Woman injured in fire at Pedley Road in Becontree. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Woman injured in fire at Pedley Road in Becontree. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Mike Brooke/Google

A woman was overcome by smoke when fire broke out in the kitchen of her home in Beacontree last night.

She was treated by ambulance paramedics for the effects of breathing smoke when the blaze started while she was cooking at 8.30pm.

Emergency crews from Ilford fire station brought the blaze under control in 10 minutes with minimal damage to the house. No other injuries were reported and no other properties were affected.

