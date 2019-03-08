Video

Dramatic footage after van engulfed in flames outside Becontree station

Firefighters have put out flames from a van that caught fire outside Becontree Underground. Picture: Adam Krakowiak. Adam Krakowiak

Firefighters have quenched a blaze outside Becontree Underground Station after a van became engulfed in flames.

A fire crew from Barking was called to the scene at Gale Street at around 1.20pm yesterday (July 24).

It took them around twenty minutes to put out the fire with only one fire engine needed.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said it does not investigate car fires.