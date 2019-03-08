Video
Dramatic footage after van engulfed in flames outside Becontree station
PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 July 2019
Adam Krakowiak
Firefighters have quenched a blaze outside Becontree Underground Station after a van became engulfed in flames.
A fire crew from Barking was called to the scene at Gale Street at around 1.20pm yesterday (July 24).
It took them around twenty minutes to put out the fire with only one fire engine needed.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said it does not investigate car fires.