Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Dramatic footage after van engulfed in flames outside Becontree station

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 July 2019

Firefighters have put out flames from a van that caught fire outside Becontree Underground. Picture: Adam Krakowiak.

Firefighters have put out flames from a van that caught fire outside Becontree Underground. Picture: Adam Krakowiak.

Adam Krakowiak

Firefighters have quenched a blaze outside Becontree Underground Station after a van became engulfed in flames.

You may also want to watch:

A fire crew from Barking was called to the scene at Gale Street at around 1.20pm yesterday (July 24).

It took them around twenty minutes to put out the fire with only one fire engine needed.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said it does not investigate car fires.

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Dad of murdered Barking man speaks out as three jailed for life

Jonathan Mulangala, Syed Fahad and Iki Mohammed Ali have all been jailed for life for murder. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Barking and Dagenham politicians react to Boris Johnson becoming prime minister

Boris Johnson on a visit to the Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Ripple Road cordoned off after men climb scaffolding

Police have cordoned off part of Ripple Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Dad of murdered Barking man speaks out as three jailed for life

Jonathan Mulangala, Syed Fahad and Iki Mohammed Ali have all been jailed for life for murder. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Barking and Dagenham politicians react to Boris Johnson becoming prime minister

Boris Johnson on a visit to the Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Ripple Road cordoned off after men climb scaffolding

Police have cordoned off part of Ripple Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Goresbrook facing mid-table finish after Westcliff loss

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor wants to determine his strongest Daggers side

Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Trialist of Southend battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dramatic footage after van engulfed in flames outside Becontree station

Firefighters have put out flames from a van that caught fire outside Becontree Underground. Picture: Adam Krakowiak.

Scout helping represent the UK at world jamboree

Amy Murrell is helping represent the UK at the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia in the US. Picture: Scouts.

Daggers winger Luque pleased to get off the mark

Daggers Joan Luque (left) netted an equaliser against Maidstone United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists