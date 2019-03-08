Search

St George's Day: funfair and farm animals at Dagenham event tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 April 2019

St George’s Day fun day at N&C Building Materials in Freshwater Rd, Dagenham.

St George's Day fun day at N&C Building Materials in Freshwater Rd, Dagenham.

Families are being invited to celebrate St George’s Day tomorrow at a free community day.

The DIY and trade superstore N&C Building Materials is hosting the event at their Freshwater Road base on Saturday, April 27.

It promises a range of activities for all ages, including bouncy castles, inflatable slides, funfair rides and face painting.

There will also be music, balloon modelling and a variety of stalls, including hot and cold food.

The Barking and Dagenham Post is the media partner for the annual event and staff from the paper will be down on the day.

A raffle is being held to raise money for Children Today, a charity helping children and young people with disabilities. Prizes include a bike, an Amazon Echo, Colchester Zoo tickets and a large Hotel Chocolat hamper.

Nicholls & Clarke CEO David Forbes told the Barking and Dagenham Post: “We are proud to hold this fantastic event in its ninth consecutive year.

“As Children Today celebrate their 25th year, we are proud to have raised over £25,000 in recent years for local children and young adults through our fundraising event.”

The N&C St George's Day event will be running at their site in Freshwater Road, Chadwell Heath, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, April 27.

New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets will relocate to Dagenham

New Spitafields Market will be move to Dagenham. pic: Clive Totman

Dagenham redevelopment proposal could see families lose their homes

Barking and Dagenham Council's cabinet chiefs voted to pursue a plan to redevelop land in Rainham Road South, Dagenham, which could see tenants and leaseholders lose their homes. Picture: GOOGLE

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

