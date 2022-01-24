Woman treated at scene of blaze at Dagenham block of flats
Published: 11:04 AM January 24, 2022
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A flat has been damaged after a fire broke out on the sixth floor of a tower block in Dagenham.
Around 100 people left the flats building in Bell Farm Avenue as five fire engines and 35 crew members rushed to the scene on Sunday afternoon (January 23).
A woman was treated outside the building for smoke inhalation by fire crews and the London Ambulance Service.
A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said a five-room flat was partly damaged by the blaze.
Crews were sent to the scene at 1.24pm, with the brigade receiving five calls about the fire.
It was under control shortly after 3pm.
LFB said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.
Most Read
- 1 Young mother died after flying to Turkey for gastric bypass surgery, inquest hears
- 2 Dagenham cafe fined almost £2k following waste disposal dispute
- 3 Family of woman who died after surgery in Turkey 'to pursue legal action' in search for truth
- 4 Historic fleet of vehicles moving from Dagenham, Ford confirms
- 5 Community comes together in photo shoot for new film studio
- 6 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 7 Car park killing: John Avers the 'best friend' of hitman, court hears
- 8 Dagenham woman first UK patient to receive bionic eye implant
- 9 More headliners announced for We Are FSTVL 2022
- 10 Parents to appear in court next month over death of baby boy