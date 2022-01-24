A sixth-floor flat in Bell Farm Avenue, Dagenham was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A flat has been damaged after a fire broke out on the sixth floor of a tower block in Dagenham.

Around 100 people left the flats building in Bell Farm Avenue as five fire engines and 35 crew members rushed to the scene on Sunday afternoon (January 23).

A woman was treated outside the building for smoke inhalation by fire crews and the London Ambulance Service.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said a five-room flat was partly damaged by the blaze.

Crews were sent to the scene at 1.24pm, with the brigade receiving five calls about the fire.

It was under control shortly after 3pm.

LFB said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.