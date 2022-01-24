News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Woman treated at scene of blaze at Dagenham block of flats

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:04 AM January 24, 2022
A sixth-floor flat in Bell Farm Avenue, Dagenham

A sixth-floor flat in Bell Farm Avenue, Dagenham was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A flat has been damaged after a fire broke out on the sixth floor of a tower block in Dagenham.

Around 100 people left the flats building in Bell Farm Avenue as five fire engines and 35 crew members rushed to the scene on Sunday afternoon (January 23).

A woman was treated outside the building for smoke inhalation by fire crews and the London Ambulance Service.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said a five-room flat was partly damaged by the blaze.

Crews were sent to the scene at 1.24pm, with the brigade receiving five calls about the fire.

It was under control shortly after 3pm.

LFB said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.

Most Read

  1. 1 Young mother died after flying to Turkey for gastric bypass surgery, inquest hears
  2. 2 Dagenham cafe fined almost £2k following waste disposal dispute
  3. 3 Family of woman who died after surgery in Turkey 'to pursue legal action' in search for truth
  1. 4 Historic fleet of vehicles moving from Dagenham, Ford confirms
  2. 5 Community comes together in photo shoot for new film studio
  3. 6 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  4. 7 Car park killing: John Avers the 'best friend' of hitman, court hears
  5. 8 Dagenham woman first UK patient to receive bionic eye implant
  6. 9 More headliners announced for We Are FSTVL 2022
  7. 10 Parents to appear in court next month over death of baby boy
London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scruffy's Angels found a dead pet rabbit in Pasture Road, Dagenham

London Live News

'Something is going on': Second dead rabbit found in a week

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A man was found in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham on Sunday (January 16) and taken to hospital

London Live News

Man hospitalised after being found in Mayesbrook Park

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The car park to the rear of Iceland in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, where John Avers was killed

London Live News

Witness describes traumatic moment John Avers was run over in car park

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A baby boy was pronounced dead in Joyners Field, Harlow on August 10, 2020

London Live News | Updated

Barking resident charged over death of baby boy

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon