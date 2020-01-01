Search

Advanced search

Man charged after death of Chadwell Heath cyclist

PUBLISHED: 09:33 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 03 March 2020

A man has appeared in court following the death of cyclist Ben Greenslade on the A127 at Wickford. Picture: Essex Police

A man has appeared in court following the death of cyclist Ben Greenslade on the A127 at Wickford. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a cyclist in a road crash on the A127.

Ben Greenslade, 30, from Chadwell Heath, died following a collision with a van on the route at Wickford on September 2, 2018.

You may also want to watch:

David Hanson, of Seal Road, Sevenoaks, was summonsed to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 27.

The 42-year old faced charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while unfit to drive through drugs, driving while unfit through drugs, drug-driving and failing to give information to identify a driver.

He is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, March 26.

Most Read

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Council leader is ‘impressed’ with progress made by technical college

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell during a visit to Elutec. Picture: Jamie Wills

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Council leader is ‘impressed’ with progress made by technical college

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell during a visit to Elutec. Picture: Jamie Wills

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Man charged after death of Chadwell Heath cyclist

A man has appeared in court following the death of cyclist Ben Greenslade on the A127 at Wickford. Picture: Essex Police

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

West Ham’s Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

McMahon praises ‘terrific’ Justham despite defeat at Barrow

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24