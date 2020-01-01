Man charged after death of Chadwell Heath cyclist
A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a cyclist in a road crash on the A127.
Ben Greenslade, 30, from Chadwell Heath, died following a collision with a van on the route at Wickford on September 2, 2018.
David Hanson, of Seal Road, Sevenoaks, was summonsed to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 27.
The 42-year old faced charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while unfit to drive through drugs, driving while unfit through drugs, drug-driving and failing to give information to identify a driver.
He is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, March 26.