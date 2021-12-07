Councillors visit Ben Kinsella Trust anti-knife crime exhibition

A number of the borough's councillors attended the exhibition - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

Councillors visited an exhibition in Barking which bids to highlight the impact of knife crime.

The Ben Kinsella Trust Choices and Consequences exhibition uses interactive workshops to tell the story of Ben, 16, who was killed in a knife attack in Islington in 2008.

It also shares stories from Barking and Dagenham parents whose children have lost their lives to knives.

The immersive centre, which includes a scenario where a room becomes a prison cell and features an actor, is now open for anyone to book a visit.

More than 20 Barking and Dagenham councillors attended an event there and Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, felt the exhibition is extremely important for the borough's youth.

“The exhibition highlights the impact knife crime can have on the victims, their families and also what the offender has to go through after they commit such horrific acts," she said.

"We want to put a stop to knife crime in Barking and Dagenham and I am hopeful this resource will help.”

To book a session, visit benkinsella.org.uk/barking-essex-knife-crime-workshops/.