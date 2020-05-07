Search

Artist creates mural tribute in Barking to say thanks to NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 12:25 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 07 May 2020

Artist Ben Martin, also known as Normally Ben, has created a tribute to NHS workers in Barking. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Artist Ben Martin, also known as Normally Ben, has created a tribute to NHS workers in Barking. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Jimmy Lee Photography

An artist has surprised neighbours with a graffiti-style tribute to NHS workers.

Ben Martin, who is also known as Normally Ben, teamed up with Studio 3 Arts to create the artwork on the walls of the organisation’s home at the Galleon Community Centre in Boundary Road, Barking.

Ben said: “As a new parent, I was already so grateful for the support we received from the NHS. During the pandemic, NHS staff like my sister in law, a respiratory physio, are putting their own lives at risk everyday treating Covid patients.



“I wanted to show how much we all appreciate their hard work.”

The colourful mural saying “NHS Thank You” in giant letters with rainbows running through them has turned heads.

Photographer Jimmy Lee said: “It really makes you stop in your tracks. To see NHS letters this big makes you feel proud, stop, and think about how lucky we are to have such a service.”

Studio 3 Arts artistic director, Liza Vallance said: “We’re really proud to be supporting artists to continue creating work during these difficult times.”



