Artist creates mural tribute in Barking to say thanks to NHS workers

Artist Ben Martin, also known as Normally Ben, has created a tribute to NHS workers in Barking. Picture: Jimmy Lee Jimmy Lee Photography

An artist has surprised neighbours with a graffiti-style tribute to NHS workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Martin, who is also known as Normally Ben, teamed up with Studio 3 Arts to create the artwork on the walls of the organisation’s home at the Galleon Community Centre in Boundary Road, Barking.

Ben said: “As a new parent, I was already so grateful for the support we received from the NHS. During the pandemic, NHS staff like my sister in law, a respiratory physio, are putting their own lives at risk everyday treating Covid patients.

You may also want to watch:

“I wanted to show how much we all appreciate their hard work.”

The colourful mural saying “NHS Thank You” in giant letters with rainbows running through them has turned heads.

Photographer Jimmy Lee said: “It really makes you stop in your tracks. To see NHS letters this big makes you feel proud, stop, and think about how lucky we are to have such a service.”

Studio 3 Arts artistic director, Liza Vallance said: “We’re really proud to be supporting artists to continue creating work during these difficult times.”