5 of the best burger joints in east London

The best burger joints around Newham, Ilford, Romford, Bow and Mile End. Image: Getty Archant

A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - any time is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in east London.

Cristina’s

8-10 North Street, Barking, IG11 8AW

It might bill itself as a “casual steakhouse” but it also offers a range of tasty burgers, from a smoked barbecue brisket with homemade barbecue source to a cornflake chicken burger that’s a great option if beef isn’t really your thing. It offers a lunchtime value menu Monday to Saturday.

Loaded Burger

68 Cranbrook Rd, Cranbrook, Ilford, IG1 4NH

Loaded Burger serves every possible type of burger. It also serves appetizers such as nachos, onion rings and wings, with a giant rib dish also available.

Fatboy’s Diner

Trinity Buoy Wharf, 64 Orchard Place, Poplar, E14 0JY

Classic 1950s-style chrome-and-neon diner with counter stools. For burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes. Open Monday to Wednesday 11am until 3pm; Thursday and Friday 11am until 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 10.30am until 6pm.

Shake Shack

124 – 125 The Street, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EN

There’s no shortage of burger options at Westsfield (Five Guys, Gourmet Burger Kitchen) and Shake Shack are currently open for pick-ups and deliveries. Bankable American-style burgers and hot dogs and calorific drinks, desserts and sides.

The Greedy Cow

2 Grove Rd, Mile End, E3 5AX

Currently only open for take-aways and delivery, this gourmet burger and steak restaurant has plenty of choice. Vegetarians can choose from three options, while meat eaters can sample a host of burgers including kangaroo, wagyu beef or a spicy Jamaican.