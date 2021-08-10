Published: 12:59 PM August 10, 2021

Kerry Trendel - aka Kerry Kaya - with The Price, her first novel published with Boldwood Books - Credit: Kerry Trendel

A nurse from Barking has had her first book professionally published after years of writing in her free time.

Kerry Trendel, a maternity care assistant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), released crime novel The Price, having signed with Boldwood Books earlier this year.

The Price tells the story of two brothers who grew up in the criminal underworld and deals with the theme of loyalty – like all of Kerry’s stories, it is set in east London.

Kerry, 48, has written since she was a child and finished her first novel at the age of 24.

It was not until a few years ago, however, that she began self-publishing her novels on Amazon, which is where she caught the attention of her “dream publisher”, Boldwood Books.

In March this year, Kerry signed a nine-book deal with Boldwood, which includes the re-publishing of some of her self-published titles.

“It was amazing,” said Kerry. “When you write books, that’s your aim."

She said that despite the encouragement of other authors, she didn’t believe she would get signed and was “over the moon” when she got the offer.

With The Price published, Kerry has another title coming out in the autumn, and having written two novels during the coronavirus pandemic, there is plenty more to come.

Kerry said that it was often difficult to find the time and motivation to write while working full-time as a nurse, especially given the recent strain on the NHS.

“It’s been really hard. You come home and you’re exhausted,” she said.

However, she also said that writing for her is “a way of relaxing”.

Kerry said her colleagues have been hugely supportive and will frequently recommend her books to their patients.

Kerry’s pen name – Kerry Kaya – is a tribute to her mother.

“Kaya was Mum’s surname,” said Kerry, explaining that while her mother was aware of her writing, “she never got to see the finished product” and that the name was “in memory of her”.