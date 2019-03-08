Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London’s largest public maker space opened in Barking and Dagenham with 3D printing and woodworking

PUBLISHED: 14:49 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 19 March 2019

Residents can use shared spaces and tools to work on their own ideas or those of a collective. Picture: Every One Every Day.

Residents can use shared spaces and tools to work on their own ideas or those of a collective. Picture: Every One Every Day.

Every One Every Day

What’s believed to be London’s largest public maker space has opened in Barking and Dagenham.

Every One Every Day offers community beekeeping and gardening. Picture: Picture: Every One Every Day.Every One Every Day offers community beekeeping and gardening. Picture: Picture: Every One Every Day.

The facility, which is free to all residents in the borough, includes 3D printing, wood working and manufacturing for textiles.

Run as part of the Every One Every Day (EOED) programme, the warehouse’s 3,300 square feet also has an industrial-sized kitchen, a public working area and ‘mini-makers’ for children to use.

“We want this to be seen like a public library, just with different resources,” said Tessy Britton, the founding chief executive of the charity that runs EOED, Participatory City.

She said the resources behind the project stand it apart from other places that offer ways to grow communities and work out of poverty.

People who want to get involved can go to one of Every One Every Day's three shops in the borough. There's one on Ripple Road in Barking, one on Church Elm Lane in Dagenham and one on Martins Corner in Becontree. Picture: Every One Every Day.People who want to get involved can go to one of Every One Every Day's three shops in the borough. There's one on Ripple Road in Barking, one on Church Elm Lane in Dagenham and one on Martins Corner in Becontree. Picture: Every One Every Day.

“We’re trying to have a really big impact. People who live in Barking and Dagenham want to see it change and they want to be part of that change.

“They don’t want to just continue to look to the council and other service providers. They want to have a hand in it themselves. They want to be part of the solution that makes Barking and Dagenham a really great place for people to build in and to grow up in.”

A major way EOED is different is how decisions are made. There are no formal meetings to work out what gets done and what doesn’t.

In a process called ‘co-design’, residents come to the shops run by the programme and say what they want to do.

Various tools and machines are available at the shops, with more serious equipment like a 3D printer and woodworking equipment at the warehouse on Thames Road. Picture: Every One Every Day.Various tools and machines are available at the shops, with more serious equipment like a 3D printer and woodworking equipment at the warehouse on Thames Road. Picture: Every One Every Day.

The limit of how far those projects are taken is based on their enthusiasm and commitment.

“The majority of projects that we take on or happen, the ideas originally come from residents,” said Wayne Trevor, a development director for the project.

He helps make sure that the shops, residents and their ideas get what they need so they can to do what they want to do.

“The fact that you’ve come up with the idea and you’re having the energy and enthusiasm—that is the decision-making process.

If you don’t have an idea but want to get involved, you can join one of the existing collectives.

The shops act as an entry point for people wanting to get involved. Residents can then work on what they want there or take it to one of the workshops EOED has around the borough.

The warehouse and its more serious equipment is billed as a place where ideas can be taken to the next level if residents want to.

By EOED’s count, 94 projects and three new (non-profit) businesses have been set up as a result of the programme.

Sessions to swap or repair clothes is one of the things set-up as part of Every One Every Day. Picture: Every One Every Day.Sessions to swap or repair clothes is one of the things set-up as part of Every One Every Day. Picture: Every One Every Day.

The warehouse is at 47 Thames Road, check www.weareeveryone.org/the-warehouse for opening times.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body recovered from lake in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Thousands of residents must pay to park outside their home from July

The council has announced it will introduce 100 more controlled parking zones, meaning residents will have to pay to park outside their own homes. Picture: LBBD

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Council approves two new tower blocks in Barking with ZERO social housing

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Body recovered from lake in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Thousands of residents must pay to park outside their home from July

The council has announced it will introduce 100 more controlled parking zones, meaning residents will have to pay to park outside their own homes. Picture: LBBD

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Council approves two new tower blocks in Barking with ZERO social housing

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Warrilow impresses for Barking & Dagenham in Stratford

Leah Warrilow of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)

Nifty Nasri helps turn things around for West Ham

Samir Nasri on the attack against Huddersfield

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Brentwood half marathon as they turn out in numbers

Dagenham 88 Runners after taking part in the Brentwood Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Daggers stopper Justham hails home improvements in defence

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London’s largest public maker space opened in Barking and Dagenham with 3D printing and woodworking

Residents can use shared spaces and tools to work on their own ideas or those of a collective. Picture: Every One Every Day.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists