Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

A man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash on the Heathway in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.15am today (Monday, October 14) to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The biker was found injured in the road near the junction with Ford Road and treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre via London's Air Ambulance.

Heathway is closed between Broad Street and Ford Road, with bus routes 173, 174 and 175 on diversion.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue, and police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact 101 quoting CAD 1518/14OCT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.