Search

Advanced search

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

PUBLISHED: 10:05 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 14 October 2019

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash on the Heathway in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.15am today (Monday, October 14) to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The biker was found injured in the road near the junction with Ford Road and treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre via London's Air Ambulance.

Heathway is closed between Broad Street and Ford Road, with bus routes 173, 174 and 175 on diversion.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue, and police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact 101 quoting CAD 1518/14OCT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Police made 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Ilford, Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Met police

Dagenham primary school receives mental health award

Leys Primary School's wellbeing champions with the award. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Daggers clash with Stockport County postponed

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Police made 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Ilford, Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Met police

Dagenham primary school receives mental health award

Leys Primary School's wellbeing champions with the award. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Daggers clash with Stockport County postponed

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers attacker Balanta is pleased to extend his deal as they look to move forward

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Barking Roadrunners members complete Royal Parks Half Marathon

James Hall and Jason Li at the Royal Parks Half Marathon. Picture: BRR

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists