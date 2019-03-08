Search

Barking and Dagenham second worst for motorbike thefts according to data

PUBLISHED: 17:46 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 05 September 2019

A CCTV image of alleged motorbike thieves. Picture: via Biker Rated.

via Biker Rated

Barking and Dagenham is the second worst area for motorbike thefts in London, according to new data.

In the 12 months from July 2018, 18 motorbikes were stolen in the borough, just over 10 per cent of the total 177 that were taken in the capital as a whole.

The data comes from Bikers United, a website where motorbike owners can report missing vehicles, and is based on information from the website's users, so doesn't show the whole picture, but it does suggest where the capital's bike theft hotspots are.

Barking and Dagenham is only bested by Greenwich, which saw 20 thefts in the same period.

Greater London accounts for 27 per cent of all the motorcycles, scooters and mopeds stolen in England, according to Bikers United.

Motorbike crime has come to the fore in recent years, with moped criminals often being linked to violent offences.

The police have ramped-up tactics since 2017, when "tactical contact" was introduced to ram suspects off mopeds.

