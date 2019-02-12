Fined: Dagenham Sunday Market trader who gave customers a bum deal
PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 13 February 2019
Archant
A trader has admitted offering customers a bum deal by selling them fake Chanel potties at Dagenham Sunday Market.
Lauren Selby, 28, from Billericay, Essex, flogged the counterfeit designer toilet trainers alongside other fake Chanel accessories on her stall.
She was spotted by enforcement officers from Barking and Dagenham Council last November.
She admitted breaking the law and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £1,000 costs at Barkingside Magistrates Court.
The 28-year-old also runs an online business.
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “These products were definitely more Counterfeit Chanel than Coco Chanel. This case clearly shows that anyone thinking of selling fake goods to make quick money in our borough, should think again.
“Selling low quality counterfeit goods takes money away from our legitimate traders, can create health and safety risks and misleads consumers. We will continue to work hard to take counterfeit and unsafe goods off our streets.”