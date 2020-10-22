Search

Advanced search

‘This is supposed to be a safe home for my children’: Neighbours in Dagenham demand action over ‘shocking’ leaks

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 October 2020

Justyna and Remi at Birkbeck House where water leaks have continued since 2017. Picture: Kerry Mcnab

Justyna and Remi at Birkbeck House where water leaks have continued since 2017. Picture: Kerry Mcnab

Archant

Neighbours fed up with living in a building where leaks have continued “for years” have urged their landlord to act.

Andy Mcnab, a technician at Belfor UK which restores homes after floods and fires, said: Andy Mcnab, a technician at Belfor UK which restores homes after floods and fires, said: "The whole building is soaking wet."

Tenants on the fourth floor of Birkbeck House in Academy Way, Dagenham, say water has been seeping into homes and communal areas at the block, which was built in 2013.

Mum-of-two Kerry Mcnab said: “This is supposed to be a safe home for my children. They’re worried. We shouldn’t have to live in these conditions.”

She described water seeping through floorboards and running down walls, causing mould and damage.

Justyna Janas said her children’s health had been affected by the damp.

A spokesperson for landlord L&Q said: A spokesperson for landlord L&Q said: "A major leak was resolved in early 2020 after an investigation found a toilet that had been replaced by a resident was causing water to enter the 5th floor corridor." Picture: Andy Mcnab

“We can’t live like this. It’s really bad. We don’t know what to do,” she added.

Fellow neighbour, Arjeta Krasniqi, said: “We have complained as much as we can. It’s inhumane how people are allowed to live like this.”

You may also want to watch:

Kerry, Justyna and Arjeta said the problems have been going on for at least four years.

Tenants on the fourth floor of Birkbeck House in Academy Way, Dagenham, say water has been seeping into homes and communal areas at the block which was built in 2013. Picture: Andy McnabTenants on the fourth floor of Birkbeck House in Academy Way, Dagenham, say water has been seeping into homes and communal areas at the block which was built in 2013. Picture: Andy Mcnab

Andy Mcnab, Kerry’s dad who is a technician at Belfor UK which restores homes after floods and fires, said: “The whole building is soaking wet.

“Leaking is becoming a massive problem. It’s quite shocking. The building needs a complete renovation. The tenants need to be moved out.”

A spokesperson for landlord L&Q said: “We would like to apologise sincerely for the ongoing issues with leaks, which have fallen below our usual high standards.

“A specialist leak company was called in to repair the roof in 2017 and residents who were affected by water coming into their properties were permanently rehomed.”

Mum of two, Kerry Mcnab, said: Mum of two, Kerry Mcnab, said: "This is supposed to be a safe home for my children." Picture: Andy Mcnab

She added the issue continued “intermittently” and after “complex and lengthy investigations” further problems with the roof were found.

A major leak caused after a resident incorrectly replaced a toilet has been fixed. As part of the investigation a section of ceiling was removed.

A project to fix ongoing issues earlier this year was delayed after lockdown stopped contractors entering the building.

“We apologise to residents for any inconvenience and would like to assure them a major programme of works is due to begin in the next three to four weeks,” the spokesperson added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers support The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

Dagenham and Redbridge players captain Kenny Clark with the clubs Poppy Scarf (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

It’s important to have the government’s support insists Daggers boss McMahon

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020

‘This is supposed to be a safe home for my children’: Neighbours in Dagenham demand action over ‘shocking’ leaks

Justyna and Remi at Birkbeck House where water leaks have continued since 2017. Picture: Kerry Mcnab

Coronavirus: Number of Universal Credit claimants rises once again in Barking and Dagenham

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

Food hub and Barking town manager among proposals agreed in 10 year regeneration plan

The Barking town centre strategy will run until 2030. Picture: Ken Mears