Bishop of Barking to retire

Michael Cox

Published: 11:16 AM April 6, 2021   
Right Revd Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking.

The Rt Rev Peter Hill has announced he is to retire as Bishop of Barking. - Credit: Diocese of Chelmsford

The Rt Rev Peter Hill is to retire from his role as Bishop of Barking.

Bishop Peter was appointed in 2014 to oversee the Church of England in east London and part of Essex, including the boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Redbridge.

He has also been standing in as Bishop of Chelmsford but has decided to step down following the confirmation of Rt Rev Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani to that post.

Bishop Peter said: "It will be tough to leave an area, a diocese and so many people we have grown to love and appreciate. 

"It was a real Godly surprise and privilege to be called to east London and Essex and it has been a great discipleship adventure."

He will officially retire on August 4, moving to Nottinghamshire with his wife Ellen.


