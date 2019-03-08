Black history month plans revealed as Barking and Dagenham gets ready to celebrate communities

Plans for black history month have been revealed as the borough prepares to celebrate the history, achievements and culture of black and minority ethnic people.

Festivals, film screenings, workshops, performances and talks will take place throughout Barking and Dagenham in October.

Activities kick off on Monday, September 30 at a Broadway Theatre launch event. A night of performances and discussions will be hosted by Janice Francis-Irwin, former world and European karate champion.

The black history month flag will be raised outside Barking town hall on Tuesday, October 1 from 12pm.

Highlights include African craft activities, The Gascoigne Experience - a collection of short films - plus more.

Cllr Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: "Black history month is a fantastic time to really celebrate and acknowledge the contribution that black and minority ethnic communities have made not just to the borough but globally."

For more information on events and activities taking place this October visit lbbd.gov.uk/black-history-month/