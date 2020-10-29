Search

Black Lives Matter Barking and Dagenham to celebrate Black History Month with virtual event this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 29 October 2020

Barking and Dagenham Black Lives Matter are hosting an online event this weekend for Black History Month. Picture: Cash Boyle

Archant

The Barking and Dagenham Black Lives Matter (BLM) group is set to host a virtual event for Black History Month this Saturday (October 31).

Starting at 6pm on the group’s YouTube channel, the event — hosted by Aker Okoye of Meghan Markle fame — will seek to celebrate black excellence in the borough.

Pre-recorded singing, dancing and spoken word performances will feature alongside a speech from Barking MP Margaret Hodge.

Barking and Dagenham BLM has been particularly active since organising the hugely successful Barking BLM protest back in June, when hundreds took to the streets in response to the death of George Floyd.

Organisers that day included local students Nana Oduro, Yatta Feika, Annine Ngesang, Nina Ali, Jasmine Osemwegie and Jada Hutchinson, all of whom remain heavily involved with the group.

To tune in on Saturday, click here.

