Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 June 2020

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 10, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Archant

A Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place in Barking tomorrow, June 9, between 1 - 3pm.

The protest — organised by nine local students — will start at Barking station and follow a circular route toward its Barking High Street finish point.

This event comes on the back of several demonstrations, both UK and worldwide, protesting the tragic death of George Floyd.

You may also want to watch:

George died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, following George’s arrest for allegedly using a forged $20 note.

Mr Chauvin has been dismissed and charged with second-degree murder.

The outpouring of anger in the days following George’s death is reflected in the growing Black Lives Matter movement, with protests taking place across the globe.

Tomorrow will see protestors from Barking, Dagenham and beyond take to the streets to condemn the injustice.

Search @BLMBarkDag on Instagram for updates.

