Organisers of Barking Black Lives Matter protest holding online event tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 July 2020

Black Lives Matter campaigners, Stand Up to Racism and the Barking and Dagenham National Education Union are holding an online BLM protest this Friday from 6pm on Zoom. Picture: Barking and Dagenham National Education Union

Archant

The organisers of Barking’s recent Black Lives Matter protest are holding an online event tomorrow, Friday July 3, to continue important discussions surrounding racism.

Tomorrow’s zoom event - starting from 6pm - has been co-organised by Stand Up to Racism and Barking and Dagenham National Education Union (NEU).

Mary-Grace Olu from the borough’s Black Lives Matter movement, Weyman Bennett from Stand Up to Racism and Susan Aitouaziz from the NEU will each discuss the ongoing battle for equality; what needs to be done, and how this will be achieved.

Following this there will be time for audience questions, with guests also encouraged to bring posters for a solidarity photograph.

Everyone involved is keen to maintain the momentum built up as a result of recent protests, which initially began following the tragic death of George Floyd.

To get involved, follow this link and enter the ID and password from the promotional poster.

