Organisers of Barking Black Lives Matter protest holding online event tomorrow
PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 July 2020
Archant
The organisers of Barking’s recent Black Lives Matter protest are holding an online event tomorrow, Friday July 3, to continue important discussions surrounding racism.
Tomorrow’s zoom event - starting from 6pm - has been co-organised by Stand Up to Racism and Barking and Dagenham National Education Union (NEU).
You may also want to watch:
Mary-Grace Olu from the borough’s Black Lives Matter movement, Weyman Bennett from Stand Up to Racism and Susan Aitouaziz from the NEU will each discuss the ongoing battle for equality; what needs to be done, and how this will be achieved.
Following this there will be time for audience questions, with guests also encouraged to bring posters for a solidarity photograph.
Everyone involved is keen to maintain the momentum built up as a result of recent protests, which initially began following the tragic death of George Floyd.
To get involved, follow this link and enter the ID and password from the promotional poster.
