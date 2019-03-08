Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

PUBLISHED: 18:04 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:32 09 June 2019

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Twenty homes have been destroyed after a blaze engulfed a block of flats in Barking.

The fire at a block of flats in Barking. Picture: @SyeddIslam /PA WireThe fire at a block of flats in Barking. Picture: @SyeddIslam /PA Wire

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to De Pass Gardens, Barking Riverside, at around 3.30pm today (Sunday).

The Met Police has said that people were evacuated from the block. One man and one woman were treated at the scene after suffering from smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

The ground floor to the sixth floor of the low-rise block have been damaged by the blaze, with 20 flats destroyed and a further 10 damaged by heat and smoke.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire BrigadeFirefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

You may also want to watch:

Crews from stations including Barking, Dagenham and East Ham got the fire under control shortly after 6pm.

London Fire Brigade station manager Andy Maloney, who was at the scene, said: "Crews worked really hard to put the fire out.

"Any residents who are affected by the fire are advised to go to the rest centre at Thames View Community Centre on Bastable Road.

"Transport is available from De Pass Gardens to take people there."

Barking and Dagenham Council has tweeted that it will be arranging temporary accommodation for those that need it.

A spokesman for the L&Q Group, which oversaw the Barking Riverside regeneration project, said: "This property was built by a private company and is now owned by a private landlord.

"As we have a large presence in the area, we have arranged for staff to open up our local office so we can assist residents."

Most Read

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

London Bridge inquest: Barking terrorist’s wife laid flowers at scene

Butt in the Channle 4 programme the Jihadi Next Door. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with people smuggling

Folkestone Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham knife crime offenders will have their location tracked by GPS

A man wearing an electronic tag. Picture: PA

Most Read

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

London Bridge inquest: Barking terrorist’s wife laid flowers at scene

Butt in the Channle 4 programme the Jihadi Next Door. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with people smuggling

Folkestone Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham knife crime offenders will have their location tracked by GPS

A man wearing an electronic tag. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

SNEL Div 3: Goresbrook get better of Woodford Green

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

‘I still want to change the world’: Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge on 25 years in role

Margaret Hodge, second left, in 1994 with acting Labour leader Margaret Beckett and three other Labour MPs elected on the same day - Gerry Sutcliffe (Bradford South), d Judith Church (Dagenham) and Stephen Timms (East Ham) Picture: PA

Opinion: Sort out the chocolate and checkouts WHSmith

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen is a modern day Mary Portas.

Post letters: Good Samaritan Linda, fly-tipping, housing and saucy litter

Good Samaritan Linda Evans. Picture: LUKE ACTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists