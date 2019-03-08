Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Twenty homes have been destroyed after a blaze engulfed a block of flats in Barking.

The fire at a block of flats in Barking. Picture: @SyeddIslam /PA Wire The fire at a block of flats in Barking. Picture: @SyeddIslam /PA Wire

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to De Pass Gardens, Barking Riverside, at around 3.30pm today (Sunday).

The Met Police has said that people were evacuated from the block. One man and one woman were treated at the scene after suffering from smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

The ground floor to the sixth floor of the low-rise block have been damaged by the blaze, with 20 flats destroyed and a further 10 damaged by heat and smoke.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Crews from stations including Barking, Dagenham and East Ham got the fire under control shortly after 6pm.

London Fire Brigade station manager Andy Maloney, who was at the scene, said: "Crews worked really hard to put the fire out.

"Any residents who are affected by the fire are advised to go to the rest centre at Thames View Community Centre on Bastable Road.

"Transport is available from De Pass Gardens to take people there."

Barking and Dagenham Council has tweeted that it will be arranging temporary accommodation for those that need it.

A spokesman for the L&Q Group, which oversaw the Barking Riverside regeneration project, said: "This property was built by a private company and is now owned by a private landlord.

"As we have a large presence in the area, we have arranged for staff to open up our local office so we can assist residents."