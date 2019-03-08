Cavalcade to release single tackling mental health taboos

L-R: Tom Nunn, Connor Duggan, Jack Campbell, from Barking and Dagenham, and drummer, Steve Norris. Picture: Jeff Duggan/Silksheen Photos Archant

A newly signed indie rock band are taking aim at the taboo surrounding men talking about their mental health with its latest single.

Cavalcade, three of whose members were born and bred in Barking and Dagenham, are to release Blueness is a Heavy Stone next month.

On its message, lead guitarist Jack Campbell said: "Sometimes poor mental health gets the better of all of us. But no matter how dark it can get, there's always light.

"Young men struggle sometimes to talk about their feelings. It's really important to the band to express this through music."

Lead singer and lyricist Connor Duggan added: "[The song] is about blueness being hard to carry, the cares we've got to bear.

Blueness is a Heavy Stone is due to be released on October 4. Picture: Colm McCormack Blueness is a Heavy Stone is due to be released on October 4. Picture: Colm McCormack

"But there are days when it's easier to carry that burden."

Connor explained the song has an uplifting, anthemic sound to highlight its optimism.

Its release comes eight months after the death of Jack's father, Geoff, who died of a heart attack while on holiday at the age of 59. The last time Jack saw his dad was after a gig at Camden Rocks.

The song includes lyrics which address Geoff's death, but also takes a wider look at mental health.

Formed in December 2017, Cavalcade have played at Dingwalls, The Camden Assembly and the Isle of Wight festival.

The band's last single, Alkaline, was selected as single of the week by Radio X's self-styled guru of new music, John Kennedy.

The group, signed to These Bloody Thieves Records, have also played acoustic gigs for the Barking performance hub, Studio 3 Arts.

Catfish and the Bottlemen, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice and Oasis are among their influences but perhaps the greatest are the streets where childhood friends Jack and Connor grew up.

Jack explained: "Our early songs are about how the area lifts us up, but also how we sometimes wanted to escape. But we're really proud of where we come from."

Connor said: "People used to be embarrassed to say they are from Barking and Dagenham, but not now."

Blueness is a Heavy Stone is due to be released on October 4 ahead of a gig at The Water Rats the next day. Download the single on iTunes or stream it on Spotify.