Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham poetry project allows imaginations to run free under lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2020

You don't have to be a professional creative writer to take part. Picture: Carole Pluckrose

You don't have to be a professional creative writer to take part. Picture: Carole Pluckrose

Archant

People have been invited to write “love letters to the world” to let their imaginations roam freely while stuck in lockdown.

Boathouse director Carole Pluckrose. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson)Boathouse director Carole Pluckrose. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson)

Members of the public have already seen their creative writing read online and posted on trees and benches around Barking and Dagenham to surprise and inspire passers-by.

The project is the brainchild of writers Claire Steele and Carole Pluckrose, who is artistic director of Boathouse Creative Studios in Abbey Road, Barking.

It is backed by arts funder Barking and Dagenham Renew and the Arts Council-funded Pen to Print creative writing programme.

Carole said: “It’s really taken off. They are like little gifts to the world from us who are stuck inside. Poetry has an amazing ability to take us into different worlds.

The project has seen people from the borough and around the world take part. Picture: Carole PluckroseThe project has seen people from the borough and around the world take part. Picture: Carole Pluckrose

“At the moment, when people are locked into their own spaces, imagination is essential. The writing is just flowing out of people.”

Boathouse Creative Studios has turned to online projects while the studio remains closed because of Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Love Letters to the World follows the opening of a virtual gallery and webinar about the work of artist Amy Jackson.

The Love Letters to the World project is one of a series of online arts activities from Boathouse Creative Studios. Picture: Carole PluckroseThe Love Letters to the World project is one of a series of online arts activities from Boathouse Creative Studios. Picture: Carole Pluckrose

It grew out of Carole’s daily poetry reading on social media which has gained a worldwide following.

“I thought it would be fun to encourage people to write from their solitude,” Carole said.

Funding meant the pair could stage online workshops with words and images put to paper before being being posted around the borough.

Budding writers and creative writing novices from as far away as Germany, South Africa and the USA have taken part with Carole offering a first line – such as, “I want to write to you about love” – before participants take over.

But one thing which isn’t clear is what the people who find the poems think of them.

“It’s like a message in a bottle. That’s part of the idea. You can’t expect to know how it touches people. You hope someone will get some pleasure from it. It feels like a precious gift being left,” Carole said.

Visit Love Letters to the World Creative Writing on Facebook or send submissions to Carole Pluckrose, Boathouse Creative Studios, 62-76 Abbey Road, Barking, IG11 7BT adding FAO Love Letters to the World.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Town Hall steps in to save redevelopment of former Dagenham Job Centre

Dagenham Job Centre Plus in Chequers Lane

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Barking station among 20 busiest in London

Barking station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Cause of warehouse fire under investigation

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Most Read

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Town Hall steps in to save redevelopment of former Dagenham Job Centre

Dagenham Job Centre Plus in Chequers Lane

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Barking station among 20 busiest in London

Barking station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Cause of warehouse fire under investigation

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Ronnie Irahi explains why Essex has been the most successful county team in recent years

Essex's Ronnie Irani (left) with Bentley's Mid-Essex League Premier Division champions Matt Doran, Sean Whelan, Tom Johnson, Chris Pether, Matt Coleman, Lawrence Pulford and Glenn Swinney

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

Coronavirus: Productive talks on free Premier League TV coverage

The Premier League trophy.

Cricket: England women could return next month

England Women's Nat Sciver (second left) celebrates with team-mates after catching out Australia Women's Alyssa Healy during the Ashes T20 at The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Barking and Dagenham poetry project allows imaginations to run free under lockdown

You don't have to be a professional creative writer to take part. Picture: Carole Pluckrose
Drive 24