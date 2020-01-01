Poplar teacher fined £20k for selling fake football kits and Calvin Klein undies at Dagenham market

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford was caught selling fake football kits and underwear by council enforcement officers on a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market in June 2018. Picture: LBBD Archant

A schoolteacher has been fined almost £20,000 for selling counterfeit replica Premier League football kits and Calvin Klein underwear.

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford, was caught by Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officers during a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market on June 17, 2018.

In total, officers seized 381 fake replica football kits and Calvin Klein briefs.

Ehsan - a staff governor and senior teacher at New City College in Poplar High Street - was ordered to pay £14,490 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2020, £4,339 to Barking and Dagenham Council and a victim surcharge of £20 at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 26.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We're determined to protect our residents and other consumers who visit our markets and will continue to prosecute traders who put profits before people and choose not to play by the rules.

"We have two fantastic markets in the borough and we welcome traders to operate as long as they're operating correctly. If not, we will prosecute."