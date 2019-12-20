Search

Investigation launched after body of 16-year-old boy found in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 13:36 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 20 December 2019

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a street in Dagenham.

Barking and Dagenham Police said officers were called to Halbutt Street at 9.44pm on Thursday, December 19.

"The body of a 16-year-old boy was found," a spokesman said.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but suspicious.

"A 50-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Enquiries continue."

