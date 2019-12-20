Investigation launched after body of 16-year-old boy found in Dagenham

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a street in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking and Dagenham Police said officers were called to Halbutt Street at 9.44pm on Thursday, December 19.

You may also want to watch:

"The body of a 16-year-old boy was found," a spokesman said.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but suspicious.

"A 50-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Enquiries continue."